Grammy Museum 2022 summer camp registration open

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Registration is now open for GRAMMY Museum Mississippi’s Summer Session FastTrack. The Yazoo Herald reported the camp will give young musicians, ages nine to 14, insight into the creative and technological processes of recording and performing music.

The camp will take place from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with industry professionals and each other for a final production inspired by the Mississippi artists featured in the Museum.

The camp cost is $25 per child, and the deadline to register is June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Available space is limited. Parents can register their children for the camp at grammymuseumms.org .

