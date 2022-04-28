ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rainy days: What La Niña means for Ohio this summer

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVYa8_0fN5yTP400

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon.

The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).

La Niña – and its opposite, El Niño – are characterized by the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. But they have major impacts on the weather we experience on land.

La Niña typically brings drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half. Drought conditions often worsen, and that looks to be the case for most of the West this summer. The only exception is southern Arizona, which may see an active monsoon season .

Check out the Most Read stories on WDTN.com

This summer, NOAA is also forecasting above-average rainfall for Florida and for the area surrounding the Ohio Valley, including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and more (see maps below).

La Niña winters are usually warmer in the South and cooler in the Northern states. When it comes to the summer, NOAA is predicting a hot one for just about everyone. The three-month outlook shows warm weather for all states except the Great Lakes region.

The hottest temperatures are predicted out West, in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWMWM_0fN5yTP400
NOAA’s three-month outlook shows expected conditions for summer 2022 under La Niña. (NOAA)

La Niña also has an impact on hurricane season. It typically weakens storms originating in the Pacific, but leads to stronger hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season doesn’t usually peak until late summer, but meteorologists are already predicting a busier-than-average year for 2022 . Colorado State University’s hurricane outlook calls for 19 named storms, nine of which they expect to be “major hurricanes.”

Hurricane season in the Atlantic starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates' plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected, according to a release from CMC. Topics for discussion could include gun control, educational inequities, climate change and energy sourcing, economic development, affordable housing, and Ohio's shifting population.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Noaa
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Woman found dead in Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old was found dead in a house fire in Greenville Thursday morning. Around 1:40 am, crews arrived on the scene of a home on the 400 block of East Main Street to find a first-floor room and its contents on fire. As crews worked on the scene, Fire Chief Russ […]
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy