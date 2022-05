The reigning two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers can only win MVP’s when he is able to stand upright, the Packers drafting Rasheed Walker proves they remain steadfast in building around him. The Packers have had trouble over the last couple years with their offensive line staying healthy. Rasheed Walker was a very successful, and honestly a very aggressive, tackle for the Nittany Lions. He protected Sean Clifford’s blindside successfully during his tenure while also proving to be a reliable run blocker. He will be joining a talented offensive line group highlighted by All-Pro David Bakhtiari, Walker will have a chance to learn...

