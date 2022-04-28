Sugar Hill VFD Still Working

A roundabout is being designed near Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s growing Gainesville campus. The road project on Downey Boulevard at South Enota Drive could take place in 2023, City Manager Bryan Lackey said Wednesday, April 27. “The hospital has got a timeline that we’re trying to meet with their...
A popular Huntsville City Schools teacher and coach accused of printing out fake Covid-19 vaccination cards on a school computer has been offered a deal by the school district that would allow him to return to the classroom but ban him from coaching baseball. WAAY 31 learned Shelby Hunter refused...
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Tim Denson says he regrets sending to fellow Commissioner Mariah Parker a January text that talks about keeping conservatives off a new Athens-Clarke County Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board. The controversial texts became public earlier this week. There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke Board of...
Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took advantage of textbook spring weather to tour the backroads and trails of Coweta County last weekend. Over 500 cyclists ranging in ages from 3 to 81 years old from 11 different states participated in events like the “Tour of Coweta” ride and “Rockin in a Squirrel World” mountain bike race at Brown’s Mill.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this week, the DeKalb County School District parted ways with former Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. The school board named Dr. Vasanne Tinsley the interim while they search for a permanent replacement. Dr. Tinsley says that after a brief stint being retired, she’s ready to get...
Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
PANAMA CITY — Local leaders got to speak for the trees Friday morning during a workshop in honor of National Arbor Day.
The city's Quality of Life Department gave residents a chance to grow their green thumb during the "tree care" session at Oakland Terrance Park. Participants learned the importance of tree planting and pruning basics,...
Nearly four years after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City is open for business — and tree planting.
As of today, Arbor Day, the city is hosting its eighth tree give-away event since the launch of ReTreePC, a community initiative with the mission to plant 100,000 trees by 2025 and restore the...
Comments / 0