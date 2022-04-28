Teen shot overnight in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one woman is injured after a shooting that occurred yesterday, Wednesday, April 27.Holocaust Remembrance Day: a brief History
According to MPD officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of Osage Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at by an unknown male suspect. The teen was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle for treatment.
MPD says this is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0