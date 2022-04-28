ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot overnight in Mobile

By Daniel Heiser
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one woman is injured after a shooting that occurred yesterday, Wednesday, April 27.

According to MPD officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of Osage Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at by an unknown male suspect. The teen was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle for treatment.

MPD says this is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

