Investor Action Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM; LILMW) publicly traded securities between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until June 17, 2022 to seek appointment in Gnanaraj v. Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp., No. 22-cv-02564. Commenced in the Central District of California on April 18, 2022, the Lilium class action lawsuit charges Lilium as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

