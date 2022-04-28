Investor Action Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Innovative Industrial Properties is the subject of a research report issued by Blue Orca Capital on April 14, 2022. The report alleges that the Company is “a marijuana bank masquerading as...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0