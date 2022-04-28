ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Program aims to put local companies in offshore wind market

By CityBusiness staff reports
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 2 days ago

A new program under development aims to put Louisiana energy companies in the offshore wind workforce pipeline. GNO Inc. announced Thursday it is partnering with German offshore wind company RWE Renewables to find existing Louisiana companies to participate in the market’s growing national supply chain. GNO Inc will...

neworleanscitybusiness.com

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
