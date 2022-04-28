Bellaire Winter Farmers Market

One of my favorite memories of my Abuela was helping her water plants in her kitchen garden. The sunny, bright porch behind the kitchen was a maze of containerized plants with leaves, vines, fruits and flowers spilling out from every direction. Closing my eyes, I can still smell the unique aroma of herbal and floral scents mixed with the smells of fried chicken and rice and beans. My Abuela didn’t have much of a yard, but she had all the plants she needed in her kitchen garden, and when she wasn’t cooking, there was a good chance she was nearby tending to a plant.

