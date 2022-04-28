ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Monopoly tokens are changing again, and fans get a vote

By Darcie Loreno
 2 days ago

(WJW) — Once again, the Monopoly tokens are changing — and players can be part of the decision.

Hasbro, Inc., has launched the MONOPOLY Throwback Token Vote, which will give fans the chance to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or money bag.

    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
  (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
  (Photo Credit: Hasbro)

Fans can also vote on which current token should go from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
  (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
    (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
  (Photo Credit: Hasbro)
  (Photo Credit: Hasbro)

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks, with Hasbro revealing the results of the vote and the token that will be part of the next generation of the game, the company said in a release.

Scottie, battleship, race car and top hat were all part of the eight staple tokens during the 1990s and that are still in the current game.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

To vote, click here.

