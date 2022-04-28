Her Dad Is Dating Her Boyfriend's Ex-Girlfriend, And Her Boyfriend Screamed At Her For Not Telling Him

A woman and her boyfriend are in their late 20s and have been together for two years. The woman speaks pretty highly of her boyfriend. "He's [got] a good heart and is normally rational," she explained. "But his one issue is that he expects to accompany me to every occasion, no matter how big or small." She says that he had even begged her to go to her ex-boyfriend's funeral with her. We don't get the vibes that he was begging to go so that he could comfort her. One of her best friends recently got married, and her boyfriend was unable to attend because she was not able to bring a plus-one with her. Her boyfriend had a "hissy fit" when he found out, accusing her best friend of not respecting their relationship...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO