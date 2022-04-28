Her Dad Is Dating Her Boyfriend's Ex-Girlfriend, And Her Boyfriend Screamed At Her For Not Telling Him
A 22-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 24-year-old boyfriend for a little under 2 years. Before she began dating her boyfriend though, he was seeing a girl that he knew from high school. Her boyfriend and this girl broke up because this girl simply stopped feeling for him. When she started dating her boyfriend, he promised that he no longer felt anything for his ex, and she was completely in his past. She bought what he said, and his ex never even crossed her mind after that. Now, her boyfriend's ex lives and also works right down the street from where her dad lives. A couple of months back, her dad told her that he's been texting with her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. Her dad met her boyfriend's ex at the gym and instantly hit it off with her...
