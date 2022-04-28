ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants won't pick up fifth-year option on Daniel Jones as QB faces prove-it season in 2022, per report

By Jared Dubin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Daniel Jones is going to be the quarterback of the future for the New York Giants, he's going to have to prove himself in a big way in 2022. According to a report from NFL.com, the Giants will not pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' contract. The...

Related
Giants Insider Suggests Team Could Draft QB In Round 3

Buckle up, New York Giants fans. An NFL insider believes the team could be targeting a certain quarterback in the third round later this evening. The Giants have made it clear they’re not committing to Daniel Jones for the longterm. The team announced earlier this week it’s not picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 could be his last season with the NFC East franchise.
Football
City
State
New York State
Sports
Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
Seahawks have best odds to draft Liberty QB Malik Willis on Day 2

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are the team with the best odds (+350) to pick Liberty’s Malik Willis on Day 2 of the draft. Willis was the consensus top quarterback prospect in this class coming into the draft. However, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was generally considered the most pro-ready of the bunch. The Steelers made him the only QB to be taken in the first round last night.
Final Mock Drafts Say Steelers Land Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft begins in less than an hour, and many draft experts are slotting in Malik Willis as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection with the 20th pick in their final mock drafts. It is apparent to everybody that the Steelers will be looking to draft a quarterback with that pick, the question was always who it would be and if they would have to move up to get the guy they want.
Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
What Will The New York Giants Do In The 2022 NFL Draft?

It is absolutely no secret that the New York Giants have to have a successful 2022 NFL Draft. They hold the 5th and 7th picks in the first round tonight and they both have to be homeruns. The Giants just like the Jets, have been irrelevant for about a decade or so now and I want them to be successful. New York is one of the premier sports markets in the country and it would be awesome to have the Bills, Giants, and Jets all be good at the same time. The Giants will certainly have a plethora of options available to them picking 5th and 7th. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
The Baker Mayfield mess: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry's biggest mistake

BEREA — Andrew Berry finds himself in the midst of his biggest mistake as Browns' general manager. And it didn’t have to be this way. It is not Berry’s fault that the Browns traded for Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the 22 pending civil cases for sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage appointments that Watson faces. It is not Berry’s fault that the Browns gave Watson a record-setting $230 million guaranteed contract over five years to lure him after he’d already turned them down.
2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
