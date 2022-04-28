ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Club Scene, April 29, 2022

•31 Supper Club: Jazz Evening with the Adam Kornecki Trio will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at 31 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Trio includes Adam Kornecki, Dan Walters and David Weatherspoon. For more information, call (386) 275-1625. •Café Da Vinci: Upcoming performers are Esh X Schief,...

Bay News 9

Hundreds of Daytona Beach families receive free groceries

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 800 people received free groceries in Daytona Beach during a food distribution clinic at Bethune-Cookman University. With the rising prices of groceries expected to worsen food insecurity across Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank says at least one in seven people are at risk of facing hunger.
Cuban sandwich festival returns for 7th year. Here’s all the details

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year. The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1. [TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies...
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 29 - May 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 29 - May 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Renovated home is on the Tomoka River

This open-and-bright renovated home is nestled on a scenic lot on the banks of the Tomoka River in the Twin Rivers community. In addition to a private-entry in-law suite, it features luxurious plank tile throughout and a remodeled kitchen of your dreams, with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, aqua subway-tile backsplash and a large center island. French doors off the living room lead to a climate-controlled Florida room that overlooks the over 1,000-square-foot refurbished and sealed deck. In addition to all the bathrooms being remodeled with new tile, tub, vanities and showers, some of the other recent updates include a floating dock, electric breaker box and attic wiring, sprinkler system and landscaping, custom sliding doors, window coverings, all new lighting and ceiling fans, roof, water heater, sprinkler system and landscaping. Close to shopping, Interstate 95 and the beach, it is a short boat ride to the Intracoastal Waterway.
