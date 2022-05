The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO