Boston, MA

DA: Former Transit Police officer changes plea in the violent assault of homeless man and coverup

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
DA: Former Transit Police officer changes plea in the violent assault of homeless man and coverup

BOSTON — A former Transit Police officer accused of violently assaulting a homeless man has been ordered to stay away from the victim and was banned from any jobs in law enforcement after a change of plea in his case.

The case dates back to an incident in April 2020.

Prosecutor says Transit Police were called to Forest Hills MBTA station for a report of a 63-year-old intoxicated homeless man who refused to get off a bus that had completed its route.

Former MBTA Transit Police officer subject of criminal probe for alleged use of excessive force

Nicholas Morrissey was the first officer to arrive at the location.

“He dragged the victim from the bus on the Forest Hills busway,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. “Morrissey forcibly held the man face-down on the ground with a knee on his back for 20 seconds, pushed his head into the pavement and later dragged him out of the bus lane. The victim suffered abrasions to his face that required a response from Boston EMS.”

Morrissey filed a report “stating that the victim lost his balance while attempting to spit at him,” according to the DA.

“Morrissey said he grabbed the man by the shoulders and redirected him before the man fell through the bus door and hit his forehead on the pavement. The allegations contained in the report were disproven by the evidence, which included security video and witness statements,” according to the DA.

“The actions of one officer can sow seeds of distrust in our entire system. I’m grateful to the Transit Police Department for their immediate actions to hold a member of their own ranks accountable and to ensure the wellbeing of the public they serve,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Morrissey faced charges of violating the victim’s civil rights, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and filing a false report.

On Wednesday, Prosecutors argued that a guilty finding should be entered and Morrissey should face a term of one year in the Suffolk County House of Correction, suspended for a probationary period of three years.

Morrissey’s defense attorney recommended that the charges be continued without a finding.

Judge Michael Doolin entered a continuance without a finding for a period of 18 months.

“During that time, Morrissey is required to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and may not seek or accept any position related to law enforcement. Doolin cited Morrisey’s resignation from TPD as a form of taking responsibility for his actions, as well as his military service in reaching the sentencing decision,” according to a statement from the DA’s office.

