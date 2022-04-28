ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines Schools starting ‘Community Conversations’ series

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first round of the Des Moines Public School District’s Community Conversations series will take place Thursday evening.

East High School students, their families, and those who live in the neighborhood will meet to discuss what the district can to do find solutions to recent violence and trauma and to promote healing.

The discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. at East High School. There will be childcare, and a light meal provided.

Thursday’s meeting is the first of five community conversations the district will put on at each of its high schools through the end of May.

The other meetings are:

  • Lincoln High School – May 2nd
  • Roosevelt High School – May 3rd
  • Hoover High School – May 11th
  • North High School – May 12th

All of the meetings are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

