ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Man found guilty of hotel arson

By Citizen Staff Report
plattecountycitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Platte County jury has convicted a man for starting a fire in a hotel room used as a temporary shelter for the homeless. Travis Betts, 43, of Prairie Village, Kan., was found guilty on April 19 of the felony of knowingly burning. “This defendant’s actions created a dangerous...

www.plattecountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Prairie Village, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Prairie Village, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Platte County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#City Police#The Sure Stay Hotel
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy