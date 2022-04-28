ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with conviction, pending case facing more charges after raid in Youngstown

WKBN
WKBN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Wednesday found a gun, cash and drugs while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a North Side home.

Michael Finley, 28, 848 Norwood Ave., was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm after a warrant was served Wednesday afternoon at his home.

Finley is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in municipal court.

Reports said police found marijuana, crack cocaine, pills, and a 9mm handgun underneath the floor in the attic. Officers also found over $700 cash, reports said.

Finley is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a police chase in 2011 that killed a young child. Reports say Finley, who was driving a car reported stolen, was being chased by police on Glenwood Avenue when he crashed into an SUV. A child was thrown from the SUV during the crash, killing him.

Finley was arrested July 31, 2021, by police on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana after he was chased by city police on Glenwood Avenue after he refused to pull over, running a stop sign.

He has been free on bond he posted after his arrest and his case was later bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury and he was indicted. Court records show he was expected to enter a guilty plea in the case May 12, 2022.

