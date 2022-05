The first NFL draft was held in 1936 behind closed doors in the ballroom of a Philadelphia hotel, without TV cameras and fans (why would anyone want to watch such a thing anyway?). The first player drafted was Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger, by the Philadelphia Eagles. He demanded a whopping $1,000 a game (players were paid per game in those days). Negotiations failed. He sold rubber for a living instead and never played pro football.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO