Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix firefighters douse blaze at Dick’s Hideaway restaurant

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – A restaurant fire disrupted traffic at a busy intersection in Phoenix’s uptown neighborhood on Thursday morning, authorities said. Crews dispatched to Dick’s Hideaway in...

ktar.com

Related
ABC 15 News

Infant pulled from pool at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An infant was pulled from a pool in San Tan Valley Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Gantzel and Combs roads after 10 a.m. Officials say an 8-month-old child was taking part in a swim survival school. During the training, the child reportedly inhaled water and went unconscious for about 30 seconds.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX – One person was killed and another critically injured in a head-on collision early Friday on a Phoenix street. The crash near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road also involved a third vehicle that was only damaged slightly and the driver unharmed, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car smashes into south Phoenix gas station after running red light

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people, including a young child, are hurt following a crash in south Phoenix late Thursday morning. According to Phoenix police, the car was heading west on Dobbins Road after colliding with another vehicle. Officers said in an email that the car ran the red light at the intersection of Central Avenue, lost control, and crashed into a protective barrier inside a gas station parking lot. A man standing nearby was hit by flying debris from the car when it crashed into the barrier. Paramedics rushed the injured man to the hospital with minor injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS names 3 killed in crash during human smuggling pursuit in Pinal County

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The three men killed in an SUV head-on crash on Interstate 10 last week have been identified. On April 21, Kevin Avila, 18, was driving an SUV on I-10 westbound carrying eight people when an officer tried to stop him near Eloy. He sped away into the dirt median, rolled the vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Two people died at the crash site, and several were taken to Tucson and Phoenix hospitals, where one person later died.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a "wall of fire" as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire's fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff's Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff's sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out."She was very emotional, but physically okay," the Sheriff's Office said.Police say Ms Gullett's ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there's a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers' $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Helicopter crash near Utah ski resort caused by pilot error

Whiteout conditions caused a Blackhawk helicopter pilot to lose sight of where he was trying to land, causing a February crash with another helicopter near a Utah ski resort that resulted in more than $9 million in damages, the Utah Army National Guard said Thursday.Remarkably, none of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby at Snowbird Ski Resort were injured. Investigators chalked up the incident to human error because the pilot couldn't figure out his position and had to rely on aircraft flight instruments, leading the Blackhawk rolling on its side and break its...
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Deadly head-on crash temporarily closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 for several hours on Wednesday morning. In an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say both directions of SR 87 have reopened. The wreck happened where SR 387 meets State Route 87, about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.

