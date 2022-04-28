ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Pride Center announces PRIDE WEEK 2022 schedule

By Danielle MacKimm
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After three years of having to tone down the week-long extravaganza due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Utah Pride Center is excited to announce dates for the Utah PRIDE Festival & Parade .

This year’s PRIDE WEEK will begin May 29 and will last through June 5. Officials with the Utah Pride Center have deemed the event as bigger and better than ever before, with a total of 14 activities planned to take place throughout the week.

“We’re seeing incredible support from the community and our sponsors. I think people are ready and excited to show PRIDE and return to pre-pandemic celebrations. With this being our 30th year as a non-profit supporting LGBTQ+ Utahns, we plan on giving the community a celebration they deserve,” said Tanya Hawkins, Co-CEO of the Utah Pride Center.

PRIDE WEEK 2022 will be led by a Steering Committee compiled of a combination of staff, board, and community members. Dozens of Planning Committee members will be volunteering to help bring the celebration to life. Everyone from sponsors to individual volunteers will come out to participate in PRIDE WEEK 2022.

The parade route has been extended compared to years prior to accommodate more space for seating and tree lined streets for viewing pleasure. The route was specifically designed to wrap around the Utah Pride Festival grounds by equal distance, just two blocks away, to create easy access to the festival and shorter lines.

PRIDE Parade Route (Courtesy of the Utah Pride Center)

Below follows a list of the activities of this year’s PRIDE WEEK. As noted by the Utah Pride Center, major events include the Friday Night Rainbow Rally and Glow March on June 3, followed by the Saturday and Sunday Pride Festival on June 4 and 5, as well as the Sunday morning Pride Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Sunday, May 29
Drag Queen Sunday Brunch
Retro Sun-Day Dance Party

Monday, May 30
5K Family Fun Run
Memorial Day Pride Picnic

Tuesday, May 31
LGBTQ+ Film Screening (Premiere)

Wednesday, June 1
Pride Month Flag Raising
Pride Story Garden Exhibit Opening

Thursday, June 2
Pride Interfaith Service

Friday, June 3
Pride Youth Dance
Rainbow Rally & Glow March
Rainbow Glow Rooftop After Party

Saturday, June 4
Utah Pride Festival — Day #1

Sunday, June 5
Utah Pride Parade
Utah Pride Festival — Day #2

Tickets for the Pride Festival go on sale May 1st. The Utah Pride Center is offering an early bird discount through the month of May when you purchase tickets online .

Comments / 7

Joann Barile
2d ago

our rainbow was stolen.. i am uncomfortable even buying anthing rainbow, it now represents something other than its intended...😑

Reply
3
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

