ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NY Giants pick up 5th-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants announced the move Thursday, about eight hours before the start of the NFL draft.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He has 135 total tackles, including 71 solo.

The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season. He will earn at least $10 million in 2023.

The Giants have not decided whether to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones after three inconsistent seasons.

___

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

NFL Draft 2022: Jets and Giants first-round picks

LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants. The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven. […]
NFL
Post Register

Jets trade up, take RB Hall in 2nd, draft TE Ruckert in 3rd

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets moved up in the NFL draft again and added another speedy playmaker to their offense. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was taken with the 36th overall pick Friday night after the Jets acquired it from the Giants for their second-round selection — No. 38 — and a fifth-rounder.
NFL
The Associated Press

Josh Allen’s presence felt during Bills draft weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s presence is apparent no matter where you turn in Buffalo these days. The NFL draft this weekend was no different. While Allen spent Friday night watching the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale in a suite with several teammates, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the quarterback’s influence was felt a 20-minute drive away at the Bills’ headquarters.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#Nfl Draft#The New York Giants#American Football#Dt Dexter Lawrence#Ap#Clemson
The Tuscaloosa News

Tracking Alabama football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: The full list of UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended, and Alabama football had seven selections.  But a few Crimson Tide prospects have yet to find a spot at which to compete in the pros. Those Alabama players who weren't drafted will have to go the undrafted free agent route. They have a chance to sign with whatever team also wants them, compared to the draft where a team selects them and the decision is made for them.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Washington Commanders 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, Commander Country will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide. FOLLOW EVERY COMMANDERS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!. Dig in below... APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES. Not every impact player...
NFL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, Falcon Report will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide. FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!. Dig in below... APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES. Not every impact player...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Miami starts second round against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 208.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Eastern Conference second round....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Titans: Took QB Willis because he was best player available

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy