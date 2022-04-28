Fourteen aspiring teen artists named as grand prize finalists for The Music Center’s 34th Annual Spotlight program
The Music Center announced 14 Grand Prize finalists from more than 1,300 applicants in The Music Center’s 34th annual Spotlight (Spotlight) program, a free nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens. A TMC Arts program, Spotlight provides Southern California teens with expert advice, coaching, auditions and...www.oc-breeze.com
Comments / 0