ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Fourteen aspiring teen artists named as grand prize finalists for The Music Center’s 34th Annual Spotlight program

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Music Center announced 14 Grand Prize finalists from more than 1,300 applicants in The Music Center’s 34th annual Spotlight (Spotlight) program, a free nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens. A TMC Arts program, Spotlight provides Southern California teens with expert advice, coaching, auditions and...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Tustin, CA
County
Orange County, CA
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
PWLiving

Unveiling the 2022-23 Season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Center 2022-2023 season has just been revealed! Discover the new season now, including exciting performances by Norm Lewis, Aida Cuevas, L.A. Theatre Works, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, among many others. Subscriptions are available now for Friends of the Hylton Center and go on...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Ailey
CBS New York

"Girl from the North Country" returns to Broadway

NEW YORK -- Mare Winningham and the cast of "Girl from the North Country" returned to the stage Friday night.The musical features the music of Bob Dylan and is set in a small Minnesota town in the 1930s.The show temporarily closed in January."Girl from the North Country" will have a brief run through June 11 at the Belasco Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRTV

Lea Salonga; much more than a 'Disney Legend'

You may know the voice from the time you were belting out "A Whole New World" alongside one of her animated personas. But Lea Salonga has been a fixture of the stage ever since she was the age of most of those youngsters who sing along with her in two of Disney's iconic films.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheWrap

‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ Film Review: The Making of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ 50 Years Later

One of the more unlikely stage-and-screen box office smashes in musical history, “Fiddler on the Roof” — based on stories of shtetl life in Tsarist Russia by Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem, and turned by writer Joseph Stein, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and composer Jerry Bock into a song-filled saga about a poor milkman with five unmarried daughters and an aversion to change — defied conventional wisdom about whose stories could be universal.
MOVIES
CBS New York

Broadway's COVID vaccination requirement ends Saturday

NEW YORK -- One COVID restriction for Broadway shows is coming to an end.Saturday is the last day COVID vaccinations will be mandatory for audience members at all Broadway theaters.Starting in May, it will be up to each individual production to determine whether or not they want to keep that protocol in place. Theatergoers are urged to check the theater's requirements when purchasing tickets.READ MORE: Broadway League extends mask mandate through end of MayMasks will still be required for audience members through at least May 31. The Broadway League will determine masking guidance for dates beyond that later in May.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy