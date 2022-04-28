Gov. Justice discusses major Turnpike toll collection upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice discussed West Virginia Turnpike upgrades during his press conference on Wednesday starting around 11:30 a.m.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority awarded a $24.8 million contract to TransCore technology company for critical upgrades to the toll collection system on the Turnpike. Gov. Justice said this is the largest project on the Turnpike in 20 years.

Gov. Justice said the contract was created due to the success of the EZ Pass program. An EZ Pass costs around $26, giving roadway users unlimited access to the Turnpike. Gov. Justice said that money goes directly into Turnpike improvements spanning from Charleston to Bluefield.

“We congratulate the Parkways Authority, and Jeff Miller, and all those great folks that are doing a heck of a job. We’re really proud of them, and so, let’s just keep it going. Keep it rolling. I love it!” Gov. Jim Justice

