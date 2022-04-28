Amy Poehler is ‘always standing by’ for a ‘Parks and Recreation’ reboot

The reboot train just keeps picking up steam.

Comedy actress Amy Poehler attended the premiere of the second season of the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” on which she serves as a co-creator and executive producer.

During a quick chat with People , it was another hit show she starred in that soon took center stage.

When asked about a possible reboot of the beloved NBC sitcom, “Parks and Recreation,” Poehler readily admitted that she is “always standing by” for that chance.

"Any time anybody gives me the word, and I'm down," she said.

The faux-documentary style comedy ran from 2009-2015 and had a superb cast of veterans and up-and-comers, including Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta.

Poehler played lead Leslie Knope, the Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the fictional city of Pawnee, IN, who spent her days battling the bumbling bureaucracy of her office.

And it’s not just the swelling cult audience of “Parks and Recreation” that binge the show. Poehler herself recently admitted that during the pandemic, she and her sons, Archie and Abel, looked for comedic relief, and often ended up watching “Parks and Rec” -- as fans sometimes abbreviate it to.

"In the beginning of the pandemic," said Poehler, "we did what everybody did. We turned to comedy for comfort and we watched all of Parks and Rec, which they had never seen. And they loved 'The Office.' Oh, God, we watched everything.”

While the notion of a “Parks and Recreation” reboot only exists in interview wonderment and super-fan dreams, the cast did reunite in April 2020 for a new half-hour special to raise money and awareness for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

With that one-time special, it sounds like it’s not just Poehler who might be down for a reboot. Executive producer Michael Schur said that when he reached out to the cast with the idea for the reunion special, they all responded within 45 minutes.

As for now, Poehler is preoccupied with the second season of "Russian Doll." The time-bending tale was supposed to premiere a year ago, but was pushed back for the usual COVID reasons. It finally premiered last week — three years after season one ended.

You can watch "Parks and Rec" now on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ .

