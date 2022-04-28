ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Four suspects in string of bank robberies in custody

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio—Four people have been taken into custody in connection with a recent bank robbery in Zanesville. The suspects also linked to bank robberies in three other Ohio cities. According to the Zanesville Police Department, two suspects attempted to rob the North Valley Bank in Zanesville on April...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 1

