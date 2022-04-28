ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttonwillow, CA

Man killed in head-on crash in Buttonwillow identified

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9Aka_0fN5nQw400

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in an accident in Buttonwillow on April 21.

Albert Lee Lepper, 64, of Benicia, was driving when he collided with a crane vehicle on State Route 46, west of Corcoran Road, in Buttonwillow. California Highway Patrol pronounced him dead at the scene.

CHP said Lepper was driving in the eastbound lane when he suddenly swerved into the westbound lane, colliding with the crane vehicle. The driver of the crane vehicle only suffered minor injuries such as scrapes on his hands and arms.

CHP confirmed they have yet to rule out any drug or alcohol use as a factor in the crash. They are also investigating any medical issues that could have caused Lepper to suddenly swerve onto the wrong side of the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Buttonwillow, CA
Kern County, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
Buttonwillow, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Benicia, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Route 46#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to killing baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing his 7-week-old baby. Gregory Higgins entered not-guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court June 7. Higgins, 35, was arrested Monday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man Bakersfield police officers officers shot Wednesday morning after he evaded and shot at police. Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter, was shot by a Bakersfield police officer on the 1600 block of Planz Road and died at the scene from his injuries, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy