Man killed in head-on crash in Buttonwillow identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in an accident in Buttonwillow on April 21.

Albert Lee Lepper, 64, of Benicia, was driving when he collided with a crane vehicle on State Route 46, west of Corcoran Road, in Buttonwillow. California Highway Patrol pronounced him dead at the scene.

CHP said Lepper was driving in the eastbound lane when he suddenly swerved into the westbound lane, colliding with the crane vehicle. The driver of the crane vehicle only suffered minor injuries such as scrapes on his hands and arms.

CHP confirmed they have yet to rule out any drug or alcohol use as a factor in the crash. They are also investigating any medical issues that could have caused Lepper to suddenly swerve onto the wrong side of the road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.