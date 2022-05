Sam Bruce, a former high school football star who signed with the Miami Hurricanes football team, died this week, according to multiple reports. He was 24 years old. According to TMZ Sports, Bruce died following an accident on the road in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said Bruce was involved in a car crash and was suffering from a seizure. Medics arrived on the scene and performed CPR on Bruce before being transported to a local hospital. He died at the hospital on Thursday morning.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO