Buffalo, NY

To remember their grandmother they got matching tattoos

By Mike Randall
 2 days ago
Danielle Piehler and her sister Chelsea Neaverth decided to honor their grandmother Marie by getting matching tattoos of her favorite saying "Life is good." Marie passed away in 2017.

Danielle says, "she always had a 'life is good' t-shirt on and it was just basically how she lived every day. . . . Life is good no matter what." Using an old letter, the sisters were able to piece together the words in their grandmother's handwriting.

They asked their grandfather if he would like to get the tattoo also, and he agreed. Their grandfather is Buffalo Broadcasting Legend Danny Neaverth.

Danny says he was nervous at the thought of getting his first tattoo, but finally agreed. He says, "the reason I did it is to honor my late wonderful wife and these kids who came up with the idea of doing it."

All three had Marie's favorite words tattooed on their left arms. Chelsea says "We did it in spots where we could be reminded everyday. And we did it on our left arm because she was left handed."

