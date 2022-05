If you've ever wondered how Lily Collins keeps her hair so healthy-looking on and off camera, we've got the scoop. The Emily in Paris star is the new brand ambassador for Living Proof (yes, the science-based buzzy haircare line that Jennifer Aniston put on the map way back when), which may explain why her hair has been looking extra luscious lately. The 33-year-old actress tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she relies on the next-level formulas to keep her strands in superior condition and trusts the brand to always deliver.

HAIR CARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO