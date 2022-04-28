ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Intimate apparel retailer Aerie plans to open first Montgomery store this summer

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeYz6_0fN5m6ie00

Intimate apparel store Aerie plans to open its first Montgomery location this summer in the Shoppes at EastChase.

The chain specializes in women's intimates, apparel, activewear and swimwear with a focus on comfort and body positivity. In 2014, Aerie announced that it would stop digitally retouching advertising photos and would no longer use supermodels in its campaigns. Instead, it pledged to portray "real women" of different sizes and types to promote self-confidence.

Montgomery's 3,500-square-foot Aerie store will open this summer next to Sephora and Bath & Body Works along the outdoor shopping center's main street. Like its clothing, the store will be designed to make customers feel comfortable, a Shoppes spokesperson said. Customers can expect an open design "with areas to relax, take selfies or engage in fun experiences" while shopping.

"In the last three years our team has strived to attract top retailers to Montgomery, and Aerie is no exception,” said Suzanna Edwards, vice president of marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Aerie is an exceptional addition to a new curated lineup we are working towards for the future of The Shoppes at EastChase.”

Aerie is a sub-brand launched by American Eagle in 2006. It has locations in Birmingham, Foley and Huntsville. You can see more at www.aerie.com.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Whole Foods closing 2 Alabama stores

Whole Foods Market is closing its stores in Montgomery and Mobile. The company will be closing six locations in all around the country, including in Chicago, Tarzana, Calif. and Brookline, Mass., according to an announcement. There was no timetable for when the stores will close. “As we continue to position...
MOBILE, AL
TechRadar

Amazon Spring sale: record-low prices on TVs, Echo Dot, tablets, Kindle and more

The Amazon Spring sale is happening right now, with massive deals on its best-selling devices like the Echo Dot, Fire TVs, the Kindle, Fire tablets, and so much more. Our favorite bargains from Amazon's sale include the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 (was $29.99), the 4th Generation Echo Dot smart speaker marked down to $39.99 (was $49.99), and a 44% discount on the Fire HD 8 tablet. Amazon's sale also has a special deal on the Kindle, which brings the e-reader down to a record-low price of $46.74 when you apply code KINDLE2022 at checkout.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Releases Dozens of New Deals

Costco has released its latest monthly deals — dozens of discounts worth more than $1,400. They’re available now through May 8, although some of these deals are available in clubs only or online only. Here are a few examples of the discounts available both in clubs and online...
RETAIL
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July

Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual shopping holiday that targets subscribers to its premium shipping / entertainment package, will take place in July this year. The manufactured holiday for discount shopping has moved around a bit after Amazon delayed it to October for 2020 and then moved it back up to June for 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intimate Apparel#Retailer#Real Women#Sephora And Bath Body#Shoppes#American Eagle#Montgomery Advertiser
SheKnows

The Amazon Prime Day Dates Have Been Announced—& It's Happening Way Earlier Than Last Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Rumors have been circulating for a couple of months, and even though the retailer hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, there are dates that experts believe the sale will fall on. While the annual Amazon deal-shopping event (AKA Black Friday junior) typically happens in the summer, it was pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic — like everything else in our lives in 2020. And last year, Prime...
INTERNET
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Weekend Deals — Up to 50% Off

Ninja nonstick skillets, Shark vacuum cleaners, and Blink doorbells are all heavily discounted. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For those looking to do a bit of shopping this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Amazon narrows down the date for Prime Day 2022 - and it's a return to normal

Amazon has confirmed that this year's Prime Day will take place in July. The announcement came in a press release to coincide with the retailer's latest earnings call. "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries," Amazon states in the release. "During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Android Police

The 5 best websites to sell your old smartphone

Selling your unused smartphone can be a great idea for several reasons. Not only can you net yourself some cold, hard cash, but you're doing the environment a favor too. Plus, you're keeping the circular economy running by giving someone else the opportunity to buy tech you no longer need.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon one-day PC accessory sale offers savings of up to 48 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For anyone building a PC or looking for accessories like monitors, storage...
ELECTRONICS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.
MONTGOMERY, AL
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for May 2022: Grab the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air for Just $469 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for May 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there...
ELECTRONICS
AL.com

Take a look inside Hallmark Farms, gorgeous site of 2022 Decorators’ ShowHouse in Alabama

In a way, it’s like visiting Graceland. Hallmark Farms, a stately property in Alabama, is a gorgeous time capsule of a place, harking back to its origins in the 1970s. Elvis Presley didn’t live here, but Ted Hallmark and his family did, and their 565-acre residence -- with its palatial house, picturesque barn, spacious pole barn, tennis court, helicopter pad and several lakes -- has been an eye-catching landmark in North Jefferson County for more than four decades.
WARRIOR, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy