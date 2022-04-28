Intimate apparel retailer Aerie plans to open first Montgomery store this summer

Intimate apparel store Aerie plans to open its first Montgomery location this summer in the Shoppes at EastChase.

The chain specializes in women's intimates, apparel, activewear and swimwear with a focus on comfort and body positivity. In 2014, Aerie announced that it would stop digitally retouching advertising photos and would no longer use supermodels in its campaigns. Instead, it pledged to portray "real women" of different sizes and types to promote self-confidence.

Montgomery's 3,500-square-foot Aerie store will open this summer next to Sephora and Bath & Body Works along the outdoor shopping center's main street. Like its clothing, the store will be designed to make customers feel comfortable, a Shoppes spokesperson said. Customers can expect an open design "with areas to relax, take selfies or engage in fun experiences" while shopping.

"In the last three years our team has strived to attract top retailers to Montgomery, and Aerie is no exception,” said Suzanna Edwards, vice president of marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Aerie is an exceptional addition to a new curated lineup we are working towards for the future of The Shoppes at EastChase.”

Aerie is a sub-brand launched by American Eagle in 2006. It has locations in Birmingham, Foley and Huntsville. You can see more at www.aerie.com.

