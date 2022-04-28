LIVE: What's up with Redding roads? Will Shasta Lake downtown renewal include this eatery? Ask the R-S chat

We're kicking off today's session of Ask the Record Searchlight, a newsroom-wide initiative to connect with you, our readers. If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, please send us your questions. We’ll do our best to answer.

Redding’s roads are going downhill

Q. Why aren't our county and city roads being updated with new paint?

Hi, it's Michele Chandler.

A. At the start of his update about roads to the City Council on March 15, Director of Public Works Chuck Aukland warned that he didn’t “have a lot of good news” to share about the state of Redding’s roads.

The problem is money.

There just isn’t enough to cover the cost to repair Redding’s 870 miles of road and 460 miles of striping — plus provide upkeep to curbs, reflectors, gutters, crosswalks, signs, lighting, bridges, landscaping and traffic signals, said Aukland. “All those systems compete for funding,” he said.

As a result, 54% of the city’s streets are considered to be in very poor condition — like Lincoln Street — or in poor condition — like Victor Avenue.

Providing routine maintenance to Redding's roads would take $4.4 million a year.

Money for road maintenance and repair comes from state and federal gas taxes. That brings in a total of about $5.7 million. Much of the that funding is allocated by population, although Redding expansive size covers slightly more than 61 square miles.

Another $1.3 million in road funding comes from Redding Electric Utility and other utilities.

Money to upkeep roads also comes from various state or federal grants. The amount varies annually, from $500,000 to $3.5 million, depending on how much must be shared each year with the Redding Area Bus Authority for public transit.

While millions come to Redding, that’s still not enough for the city's road maintenance needs.

Right now, there’s a $44 million backlog in deferred maintenance. Aukland said one of the “higher priorities” is providing regular maintenance and upgrades to roads near the Redding Airport, which has added airline flights and is seeing more passenger traffic.

“We don’t just sort of willy-nilly go out there and do this. We obviously don’t have enough money to do everything. We try to do certain areas at certain times,” which makes completing the work more efficient, he said.

This summer, work will concentrate on the northern part of the city, including Twin View Boulevard, Oasis Road, Shasta View Drive and Caterpillar Road.

There is no way for constituents to check when a specific area will be upgraded because of the unpredictable nature of getting grants and other work that might pop up that impacts roads.

While there’s a general three-year plan outlining where roadwork will occur, “I also don’t want to over-promise,” said Aukland.

Will From the Hearth be part of Shasta Lake downtown revitalization?

Q: With the news of downtown revitalization in the city of Shasta Lake, what will become of the From the Hearth drive-thru on the north side of Shasta Dam Boulevard? According to the drawings on the city's website from K2 Development the new housing/commercial building on the north side would cover the From the Hearth property.

Hi, this is David Benda

A: From the Hearth would like to continue doing business in Shasta Lake, but right now nothing is certain, co-owner Jonah Mills said.

“I don’t know when construction is going to start, but we are interested in staying and being a part of Shasta Lake, but nothing has been finalized either way,” he said of the downtown revitalization project.

The project got a huge boost when the state awarded it a $16.5 million sustainable growth grant in January. The money will help fund a $36.5 million project along the north and south sides of Shasta Dam Boulevard.

The city is partnering with K2 Development Companies, the same local firm that has been one of the catalysts for revitalizing downtown Redding.

City Manager Jessaca Lugo said they still have to apply for the tax credits, and she doesn’t see a problem in getting them awarded. Once the tax credits are issued, then construction can begin.

Construction could start in late 2023, Lugo said.

"We of course would love to see From the Hearth stay in the community, whether it's in that development or some other part of the city," she said.

The drive-thru express cafe in Shasta Lake is one of two From the Hearth operates in greater Redding. The other one is in downtown Redding and is part of the Fuel Good gas station on Pine Street.

From the Hearth’s Shasta Lake location opened in May 2018, taking over the former Shasta Coffee kiosk on Shasta Dam Boulevard.

For the record, the drawings the city released when it originally announced the project about a year ago are not what the redevelopment will look like. The city and K2 will redesign the project and plan to hold community meetings for ideas.

When water is 'sold,' how does the buyer collect?

Q: When a water agency discusses selling water to another, how is that water transferred — physically by truck, electronic transfer credits or what?

Hi, it's Michele Chandler.

A: If they're entitled to collect water from the Sacramento River, water agencies including Redding are allotted a set amount of water each year from federal water regulators. The local agencies have places along the river where they pump their water out. They must keep track of how much water they've diverted from the river into their systems and report that to federal government.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which approves water transfer deals, must approve the transfer process first.

So, if one agency gets federal approval to sell some of its water, the buyer can divert from the river however much it purchased. And the seller must subtract the amount of water sold from the amount it pumps from the river for its own use when sending its use tally to the government.

"When you hear Redding is transferring water, they're basically allowing somebody else to take their water from the river in a different location," said Donald Bader, area manager for the Northern California area office of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation at Shasta Dam.

Transfer approvals depend on many factors, said Bader, including the potential impact on river wildlife.

