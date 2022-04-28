ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking path at Outhwaite Reservoir in line for an update

Improvements to the popular walking path at Bucyrus' Outhwaite Reservoir are planned sometime this summer, Mayor Jeff Reser said.

On April 19, Bucyrus City Council approved spending $91,000 for the project.

"Many, many years ago, there were grindings put along the path, and that has deteriorated over time and the path is rutted and there's areas that are a little dangerous to walk," Reser said. "We're going to restore that to its original condition."

The asphalt will be milled out and new grindings added, he said.

"That will all compress and it will be a nice, safe path for everyone," Reser said. "You won't have to worry about ruts and you won't have to worry about mud."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Glya_0fN5ltPR00

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Walking path at Outhwaite Reservoir in line for an update

