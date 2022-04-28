ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Binance looks to aid Ukrainian refugees with loaded crypto card

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbcIc_0fN5llar00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is releasing a crypto debit card that the company says is intended for the 11 million people who have been displaced.

The company will give refugees approved for the card a monthly $75 for three months in its stablecoin Binance USD, which the card will automatically convert to local currency during a purchase. The card is free, but refugees will need to verify their identity and use an existing Binance crypto wallet with a Ukrainian address or register a new account with an address from Ukraine, even if they have fled the country, according to the company.

The world’s largest crypto exchange is working with European payments company Contis to launch the card, which can be used in any country in the European Economic Area.

The “Binance Refugee Crypto Card” is the company’s latest effort to help those affected by the war in Ukraine, even as crypto as a whole has been criticized as a workaround that some claim has helped sanctioned Russians avoid economic targeting by the West.

“At such a difficult time for Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrencies are useful as they offer a fast, cheap, and secure way of transferring funds to help people with their urgent financial needs,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity, in a press release.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Binance committed to donating at least $10 million through its Binance Charity Foundation in February to help children and families in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries. The millions will be directed to charitable organizations like UNICEF, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, iSans, and People in Need, according to a company press release. The crypto exchange also created a cryptocurrency crowdfunding site that has raised about $1 million to support Ukraine.

Other cryptocurrency companies like Bahamas-based FTX have also recently stepped up efforts to help those affected by Russia’s invasion. In late February FTX gave $25 to every one of its Ukrainian users, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

“Do what you gotta do,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet at the time.

As for Binance’s crypto card, it is another example of a benefits of cryptocurrency, of which proponents of the technology say are many. Some nonprofit organizations, private citizens, and the Ukrainian government have started accepting crypto in an effort to quickly receive funds that aren’t complicated by ties to third-party companies like banks.

The Ukrainian parliament passed a law in February that legalized cryptocurrency. The country has the highest rate of crypto adoption in Europe and ranks fourth in terms of crypto adoption worldwide, according to blockchain research company Chainanalysis.

At the same time some like, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have argued that cryptocurrencies are actually aiding Ukraine’s invaders by giving sanctioned Russian leaders and oligarchs the ability to avoid western sanctions. Several industry players including the leaders of cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase have rejected this claim.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Cryptocurrency#Ukrainian#European#Contis#Russians#Binance Charity
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Fortune

121K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy