A father rushed to save his 48-year-old son Saturday, crushed to death between two cars in the aftermath of a chain-reaction crash in a Brooklyn neighborhood. Police said the victim was detailing a car outside his parents' Canarsie home on East 89th Street around 9:30 a.m. when a driver struck a double parked car. According to the preliminary investigation, the force of the crash sent the car into two other cars parked on the street, pinning the man between them.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO