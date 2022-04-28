ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Runaway Bull: Escaped animal stops traffic in Beaufort County, puts school on lockdown

By Graham Cawthon
 2 days ago

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A runaway bull caused a Beaufort County school to go on lockdown Thursday.

The above video of the bull traveling against traffic outside Beaufort Academy was captured by Kourtney Thomson.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff's Major Bob Bromage, the bull escaped a pasture off Sams Point Road and was stopping traffic in the area.

Beaufort Academy Front Office Manager Heidi Richards confirmed the school was on lockdown while the bull was in the area. The photo below was taken as the bull was on the school playground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMe7V_0fN5jfMv00
Heidi Richards

The bull was eventually corralled in a wooded area and secured with a rope before it was returned to the owner.

No injuries or damage was reported, Bromage said.

