ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Windy weather hits Sonoma County. Here’s a snapshot of the strongest gusts

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvNfz_0fN5jJ9300

Gusty winds continued across the North Bay on Thursday morning, and a National Weather Service wind advisory was in effect through 11 a.m.

Here is a snapshot of the strongest gusts in locations around Sonoma County over the 24 hours leading up to 9:30 a.m. Thursday:

  • Holst Road north of Hood Mountain: 37 mph at 9:20 a.m.
  • Bodega Bay: 31 mph at 12 a.m.
  • Skaggs Springs: 26 mph at 9:10 a.m.
  • Camp Meeker: 23 mph at 8:30 a.m.
  • Petaluma Municipal Airport: 22 mph at 8:55 a.m.
  • Santa Rosa: 18 mph at 8:58 a.m.
  • Rohnert Park: 11 mph at 8:51 a.m.

Wind speeds were expected to drop off Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service.

The wind advisory began Wednesday afternoon and was in effect across the North Bay and much of the East Bay.

The strongest Bay Area gust over the past 24 hours was recorded in the Alameda County community of Altamont at 61 mph, meteorologists said Thursday morning.

Temperatures in the North Bay were forecast below seasonal averages on Thursday before a warmup beginning Friday.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature was expected to reach 68 degrees on Thursday, 74 on Friday and Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

The normal for those dates is 72 degrees, weather service data show.

Dry conditions were forecast through the weekend.

Santa Rosa has recorded 2.2 inches of rain in April, just above the monthly average of 2.02 inches, according to weather service data stretching back to 1902.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, the city has seen 25.38 inches of rain, or about 80% of the normal 31.91 inches, according to the weather service.

Since Jan. 1, Santa Rosa has recorded 3.97 inches of rain, about 20% of normal for the calendar year.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
KRON4 News

Wildfire mitigation begins in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Strong winds are in the forecast in the bay area tonight, tomorrow and several days this week. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour are always a concern for firefighters working to put out wildfires in the state. Efforts are being done to mitigate the risks of wildfires this year. There are no […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
Bodega Bay, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Temperature#East Bay#Gust#Meteorologists#Altamont
KSNT

A few storms tonight then severe storm potential for late Friday

Generally mild weather tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms during the night, as well. However, many areas will still not pick up on the rainfall tonight. We’re keeping a close eye...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
purewow.com

7 Charming Small Towns Near Napa Valley That Aren’t, You Know, Napa

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s no denying that Napa Valley is a world-class wine region, but it’s also ideal for people to really enjoy...
NAPA, CA
The Independent

Southern California takes unprecedented step to declare water shortage emergency

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...
POLITICS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
334
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy