Windy weather hits Sonoma County. Here’s a snapshot of the strongest gusts

Gusty winds continued across the North Bay on Thursday morning, and a National Weather Service wind advisory was in effect through 11 a.m.

Here is a snapshot of the strongest gusts in locations around Sonoma County over the 24 hours leading up to 9:30 a.m. Thursday:

Holst Road north of Hood Mountain: 37 mph at 9:20 a.m.

Bodega Bay: 31 mph at 12 a.m.

Skaggs Springs: 26 mph at 9:10 a.m.

Camp Meeker: 23 mph at 8:30 a.m.

Petaluma Municipal Airport: 22 mph at 8:55 a.m.

Santa Rosa: 18 mph at 8:58 a.m.

Rohnert Park: 11 mph at 8:51 a.m.

Wind speeds were expected to drop off Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service.

The wind advisory began Wednesday afternoon and was in effect across the North Bay and much of the East Bay.

The strongest Bay Area gust over the past 24 hours was recorded in the Alameda County community of Altamont at 61 mph, meteorologists said Thursday morning.

Temperatures in the North Bay were forecast below seasonal averages on Thursday before a warmup beginning Friday.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature was expected to reach 68 degrees on Thursday, 74 on Friday and Saturday and 76 on Sunday.

The normal for those dates is 72 degrees, weather service data show.

Dry conditions were forecast through the weekend.

Santa Rosa has recorded 2.2 inches of rain in April, just above the monthly average of 2.02 inches, according to weather service data stretching back to 1902.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, the city has seen 25.38 inches of rain, or about 80% of the normal 31.91 inches, according to the weather service.

Since Jan. 1, Santa Rosa has recorded 3.97 inches of rain, about 20% of normal for the calendar year.

