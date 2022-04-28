ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SAPD asking public to identify woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee during theft

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public to help them identify a robbery suspect. Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s,...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Woman resists arrest, bites officer during booking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On April 18, Brownsville Police took a woman into custody for the offense of driving while intoxicated. In addition, police said Analiz Price Villegas, 34 was arrested by Brownsville Police for resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. At around 10:45 p.m. officers noticed a black Toyota Camry disregarding a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Sapd#Theft#San Antonio#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Former Motorcycle Gang President Who Said He Was ‘Seeing Demons’ After He Shot Live-in Girlfriend in the Head Twice Gets 75 Years in Prison

A 52-year-old convicted Texas killer was sentenced to three quarters of a century’s worth of prison time for the 2017 murder of his live-in girlfriend, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Guy Wayne Lynch, a U.S. Army veteran and so-called former president of a “criminal motorcycle gang,” claimed to believe he was...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy