I was having a back porch conversation with my favorite confabulator, my grandson, Sir Henley, who will soon be promoted to the second grade. I shared with him the bittersweet news that Dr. Philip Brown will soon be leaving North Oconee High School, where Henley’s Uncle Jackson teaches, to become the Superintendent of the Jackson County Public School System. ...

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO