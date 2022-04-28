ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther Figures Kick Off Hasbro's Marvel Legends Legacy Collection

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro is introducing the Legacy Collection into their Marvel Legends lineup, and Wave 1 is focused on Black Panther with figures of Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, and Shuri. From what we can tell, the figures are repaints of older releases with upgraded Photo Real head sculpts and alternate...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Responds To Calls For Chris Pratt To Be Replaced As Star-Lord

Chris Pratt is typically on the internet sharing family photos or highlighting his strict diet. Though the actor has developed a reputation for being the "worst" Hollywood Chris by some factions of the Internet, many of his coworkers have stuck by him. One of those people has been his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who has previously spoken out in defense of Pratt. Now, upon seeing online calls for the action star to be replaced as Star-Lord, The GotG 3 director has clarified his feelings on the matter.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date Alongside ‘Oppenheimer’

In what is surely a case of Warner Bros. having their cake and eating it too, they have slated a release date for Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) and Margot Robbie's (I, Tonya) Barbie film for the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — July 21, 2023. The release date was announced during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. These are two massive pictures from major studios, and it is a smart move of counter-programming on Warner Brothers' part. Gerwig will direct the film in addition to writing it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Walmart
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Shuts Down White Reporter Who Said CMT Awards "Is Not Wakanda"

A white right-wing reporter was upset that there were several Black celebrities at the CMT Music Awards this year. Anthony Mackie and Monica's presence at the award show prompted a bigoted rant from reporter Patrick Howley who complained that there were "so many Black people" at the CMTs. Mackie, who...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
Essence

'Bridgerton' Star Golda Rosheuvel Says A Lesbian Director Once Encouraged Her To Stay In The Closet

The openly gay actress, who stars as Queen Charlotte on Netflix's hit Regency-era romance drama, recalls a warning that her truth could "ruin her career" Though she’s out, proud, and open about her sexuality now, actress Golda Rosheuvel was instructed to adopt antiquated ways of navigating her personal life in Hollywood with some early-career advice from a surprising source.
CELEBRITIES

