ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man, woman dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojQzW_0fN5hIKk00
Man, woman dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report

A man and a woman lost their lives after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 8 p.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian collision [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fN5hIKk00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old female passenger lost her life after a vehicle slammed into a tree Monday morning in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 2:39 a.m. on southbound State Route 160, north of Poverty Road [...]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nationwide Report

Man injured, woman in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side (Houston, TX)

Man injured, woman in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a man and a woman suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. on N. Sam Houston Pkwy and Antoine Drive [...]
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Frankford Avenue and Woodrow Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 25-year-old Joshua Legros, of Iowa, and 51-year-old Steven Lewein, from Mansura, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Tuesday in Rapides Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Louisiana Highway 28 East at Louisiana Highway 115 at around 12:50 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 3 men injured after a two-vehicle collision in Southfield (Southfield, MI)

Woman dead, 3 men injured after a two-vehicle collision in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a woman lost her life and three men received injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Southfield. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 12:25 a.m. in the area of 8 Mile and Southfield roads [...]
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Az Rrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Arizona Accident News
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTAR.com

Mesa murder suspect had victim’s credit card in wallet, police say

PHOENIX – The suspect in a Mesa murder had the victim’s credit card in his wallet when he was arrested Monday, authorities said. Officers doing a welfare check encountered a bloody scene in an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on Sunday night, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho State Journal

Two injured during rollover crash on I-15 through Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two people were transported to Portneuf Medical Center for serious injuries Friday morning following a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15 just south of exit 69, Idaho State Police said. The 9:53 a.m. crash occurred when a 73-year-old female from El Cerrito, California, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2005 Infiniti QX56 hauling a camper trailer when the trailer fishtailed and caused the driver to lose control, state police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy