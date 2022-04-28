Man, woman dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

A man and a woman lost their lives after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 8 p.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian collision [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .