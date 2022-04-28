ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 318 new cases, 4 new deaths on April 28

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 318 new cases and 4 new deaths on Thursday, April 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,237,639 and the total number of deaths to 17,244.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 62 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.

In our area, 22 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,640 total confirmed cases and 750 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 50,640 cases, 750 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
  • Lincoln Parish – 12,231 cases, 145 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 6,853 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 7,345 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
  • Union Parish – 6,916 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
  • Richland Parish – 6,721 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 4,404 cases, 75 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,257 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 4,441 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 3,627 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
  • La Salle Parish – 4,254 cases, 60 deaths (1 new case)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
  • Caldwell Parish – 3,611 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

