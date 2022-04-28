ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV’s ‘Adventure Lakes’ set to open in May

By Aaron Williams
 2 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s adventure lakes at Pipestem Resort and Tygart Lake state parks are set to open on May 20, West Virginia State Parks officials announced this week.

“Summer will be here before you know it, and we can’t wait to welcome folks back for outdoor adventures in our beautiful state parks,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “The adventure lakes at Pipestem Resort and Tygart Lake are a perfect place for people who want to enjoy lake activities along with resort amenities and incredible mountain scenery. Having this type of attraction here in West Virginia and at multiple state parks really makes our state stand out as a world-class vacation destination.”

The adventure lakes at Pipestem Resort in southern West Virginia and Tygart Lake in Taylor County feature slides, obstacles, inflatables and beach areas.

The adventure lakes at Pipestem Resort and Tygart Lake are recent additions made possible by a partnership between West Virginia State Parks and ACE Adventure Resort.

Each adventure lake offers all-day and half-day sessions, but there are capacity limits and day-of tickets will be limited. Guests are encouraged to order tickets online in advance .

    Photo: Adventure Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park showing similar setup to Tygart Lake State Park’s new addition
    Photo: Adventure Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park showing similar setup to Tygart Lake State Park’s new addition

Pipestem Resort Adventure Lake

The adventure lake at Pipestem Resort is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 20 to Sept. 5. An all-day session ticket is $15. A half-day session ticket is $10 and grants access to the adventure lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.

In addition to its adventure lake, Pipestem Resort features a splash park, zipline, hiking trails, fishing, horseback riding and the Adventure Zone, which includes access to axe throwing, 3D archery, miniature golf, disc golf, remote-controlled cars and trucks, drone flying, laser tag, skeet shooting and motor assisted mountain bikes. When it comes to overnight accommodations, Pipestem Resort has more than 140 lodge room at two lodges, 26 cabins and 82 campsites.

Tygart Lake Adventure Lake

The adventure lake at Tygart Lake is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 20 to Sept. 5. An all-day session ticket is $17. A half-day session ticket is $14 and grants access to the adventure lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2-6 p.m.

In addition to its adventure lake, Tygart Lake features other popular water activities, such as boating, water skiing, scuba diving, lake swimming, kayaking, canoeing and fishing. Other park activities include hiking trails and camping. Tygart Lake’s overnight accommodations include 20 lodge rooms, 11 cabins and 36 campsites.

The adventure lake at Tygart Lake opened in May 2021, as did the one at Pipestem.

