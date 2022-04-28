ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish High School under lockdown Thursday, now lifted

By Special to the News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago

Ouachita Parish High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, which was later lifted, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, deputies were notified of a suspicious vehicle on campus at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said information was received that the occupants had what appeared to be some type of firearms in their possession in the vehicle.

The school was immediately put on lockdown as a precaution and responding deputies thoroughly searched the campus but neither the vehicle nor were occupants found to be at the school.

Deputies are continuing their search for the vehicle as the investigation continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A06na_0fN5eEPX00

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Ouachita Parish High School under lockdown Thursday, now lifted

