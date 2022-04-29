ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bond' Actor Dies In Hong Kong Quarantine Hotel

 2 days ago

Tsang poses after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his movie "Overhead 3" during the Hong Kong Film Awards on April 19, 2015.  (Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang has died while in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in the southern Chinese city, local media reported.

Tsang was best known internationally for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film “Die Another Day,” John Woo’s “The Killer” in 1989, “Rush Hour 2” in 2001 starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and 1998′s “The Replacement Killers” alongside Chow Yun-Fat and Mira Sorvino.

Tsang had been undergoing seven days of quarantine after returning from Singapore on Monday and was found collapsed on the floor of his hotel room by staff on Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post and other media.

Kenneth Tsang poses after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his movie "Overhead 3" during the Hong Kong Film Awards on April 19, 2015. (Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

The South China Morning Post said Tsang was 87 but other sources gave his age as 86.

No cause of death was given and the paper said he had tested negative for the virus and had no underlying medical conditions.

In all, Tsang had some 237 acting credits, mainly in Hong Kong film and television productions, and especially in detective and martial arts movies, according to his IMDb page.

Born in Shanghai, Tsang began acting after obtaining an architecture degree at the University of California, Berkeley, making his debut in 1955. In 1969 alone, he was credited in more than 20 movies and continued working up to the time of his death.

Tsang was married three times and had a son with his first wife, Lan Di, and a daughter with his second wife, Barbara Tang.

Hong Kong is dealing with a renewed outbreak in cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant and requires all inbound travelers to undergo quarantine for up to 14 days.

Charlie
2d ago

That man had been around for so long;;; another great actor passing away;;; truly sad;;;; RIP Sir! Grew up watching you!!

Deidra Greer
2d ago

This man was a pretty good actor and I had loved all of those movies that he had played in my condolences goes out to his family and friends and fans and may he Rest In Peace

Sharon Hodgson
1d ago

if he tested neg. for the virus, I understand being quartined due to travel, but why in a quartine hotel, alo g with others. Couldn't he have been separated then quarentined at another location, even dispite his age, as he was high risk of catching it. Condolences to a fine actor. we'll miss you. you've done grwat work conributing you art and skills to society, all over the world.

