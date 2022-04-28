Enjoy Wine While Making Your Wedding Day Plans Come True at The 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo

Take the hassle out of your wedding planning and come enjoy a glass or two of wine at the 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at The Capitol Theatre (110 W. Main Lebanon, TN 37087)!

Everything you need will be in one building. Bring your fiancé, wedding party, family, and come be a part of this joyful experience!

You do not want to MISS THE GIVEAWAYS:

Free Tote Bag

Grand prizes and vendor giveaways

Drawing for (1) Day of Coordinator for your wedding

Drawing for (2) Tuxedo Rentals for the Groom and Best Man

The Wedding and Wine Expo is giving brides an opportunity to meet the best vendors in Middle Tennessee and get inspired by displays, samples, and expert advice. Brides will be given the chance to interact with top notch vendors who offer event experience, cultural knowledge, high-quality work, and professionalism!

The Couture Bridal Fashion Show will feature Couture Wedding Gowns and Menswear from various designers.

Come see the 2022 Wedding Gowns and Tuxedo Collections during our Fashion Show.

Vendors/Exhibitors:

Accessories & Favors

Coordinators

Florists

Guest Accommodations

Hair Stylist

Make-up artist (MUA)

Invitations

Jewelry

Music

Party Rentals

Photography

Rehearsal Dinner Locations

Tuxedos

Venues

Videography

Cosmetics

Décor & Rentals

DJs & Entertainment

Audio & Visual

Bakeries, Cakes & Catering

Bridal Fashions

For more information, please email admin@myjoyfulevent.com

Click HERE for more information and tickets.

Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, we will continue to deliver the same level of excellence. We are closely monitoring the situation and adhering to all CDC protocols and guidelines. We have proudly taken The Tennessee Pledge and are also a participating business of Good to Go Nashville. We are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe environment to allow the Wedding and Wine Expo take place.

Here are some changes to expect at this year’s Wedding and Wine Expo:-Temperature checks are required at the door-Masks are required-We will have a sanitation area but vendors must regularly sanitize all work stations-Everyone must maintain a safe distance.

