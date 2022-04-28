ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Enjoy Wine While Making Your Wedding Day Plans Come True at The 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Take the hassle out of your wedding planning and come enjoy a glass or two of wine at the 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at The Capitol Theatre (110 W. Main Lebanon, TN 37087)!

Everything you need will be in one building. Bring your fiancé, wedding party, family, and come be a part of this joyful experience!

You do not want to MISS THE GIVEAWAYS:
Free Tote Bag
Grand prizes and vendor giveaways
Drawing for (1) Day of Coordinator for your wedding
Drawing for (2) Tuxedo Rentals for the Groom and Best Man

The Wedding and Wine Expo is giving brides an opportunity to meet the best vendors in Middle Tennessee and get inspired by displays, samples, and expert advice. Brides will be given the chance to interact with top notch vendors who offer event experience, cultural knowledge, high-quality work, and professionalism!

The Couture Bridal Fashion Show will feature Couture Wedding Gowns and Menswear from various designers.
Come see the 2022 Wedding Gowns and Tuxedo Collections during our Fashion Show.

Vendors/Exhibitors:
Accessories & Favors
Coordinators
Florists
Guest Accommodations
Hair Stylist
Make-up artist (MUA)
Invitations
Jewelry
Music
Party Rentals
Photography
Rehearsal Dinner Locations
Tuxedos
Venues
Videography
Cosmetics
Décor & Rentals
DJs & Entertainment
Audio & Visual
Bakeries, Cakes & Catering
Bridal Fashions

For more information, please email admin@myjoyfulevent.com
Click HERE for more information and tickets.

Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, we will continue to deliver the same level of excellence. We are closely monitoring the situation and adhering to all CDC protocols and guidelines. We have proudly taken The Tennessee Pledge and are also a participating business of Good to Go Nashville. We are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe environment to allow the Wedding and Wine Expo take place.

Here are some changes to expect at this year’s Wedding and Wine Expo:-Temperature checks are required at the door-Masks are required-We will have a sanitation area but vendors must regularly sanitize all work stations-Everyone must maintain a safe distance.

For more local events like the 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/events/

The post Enjoy Wine While Making Your Wedding Day Plans Come True at The 2022 Wedding and Wine Expo appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

After Searching For A Dress To Fit Her Curves, The First Daughter Of Houston Jumped The Broom In A Stunning Custom Beaded Bridal Gown

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
HOUSTON, TX
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Lebanon, TN
Lifestyle
Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

Wedding guest dresses 2022: See the best stores and styles to shop now

After lots of postponements, cancellations and more amid the pandemic, wedding season is back and in full effect. This year alone, nearly 2.5 million weddings have been forecasted to take place, according to the Wedding Report, Inc., and it's all the more reason to happily get dressed up to celebrate your loved ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Wedding Planning#Wedding Party#Bakeries#Wedding Venues#Tuxedo Collections#Mua Rrb
Chip Chick

She's Not Buying Her Niece A Prom Dress So Her Niece's Mom Is Mad At Her

A 28-year-old woman is an aunt to a couple of nieces, and two of her nieces are old enough to be going to prom soon. Everything in her family right now is a bit crazy, as the proms that the girls are going to are happening within a few weeks of two weddings and two birthday parties, so there's a lot of running around she's going to have to do. Anyway, one of her nieces named Maya is pretty much the same size as her, so she has always let Maya borrow her clothes since they all fit her...
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Thousands of Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It Has Pockets

A cute summer dress is a warm-weather staple in most women's wardrobes for a reason. Not only will a throw-on-and-go frock take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning, but it will also keep you cool on hot and sticky summer days as it allows for ample air circulation. If you're looking for one to add to your rotation this season, nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Yathon Summer Dress.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

The most beautiful pearl engagement rings

Not every bride is after a diamond engagement ring – and, while there are plenty of beautiful gemstones to choose from if you are going to divert from the classic choice, you can't get much more beautiful, or special, than a pearl. Officially the oldest known gemstone and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
digitalspy.com

Wedding Dance - dress

In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. It's also in my opinion an insult to have different grades of guest!. In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. This is what I was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
456
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy