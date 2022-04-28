ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys 2022 Draft: Final Thoughts, Hopes, & Fears

By Jess Haynie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondolences to employers across the country today who think they’re going to get anything out of us. It’s Draft Day 2022, the NFL’s biggest holiday, and only one thing is on hardcore football fans’ minds as they prepare for the big event. The Dallas Cowboys...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
NFL
Yardbarker

How'd Broncos Make Out in Past Drafts Without a First-Round Pick?

The 2022 NFL draft isn’t the first time the Denver Broncos won’t be drafting in the first round. However, it’s been a long time since the Broncos traded away that first-round pick before draft day. In 2012, the Broncos traded down in the first round, then traded...
DENVER, CO
Dak Prescott
Ezekiel Elliott
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

What we learned on day one of 2022 NFL Draft

One of the most entertaining nights on the sports calendar is in the books. With three separate telecasts to pick from, viewers had numerous choices as a wild first round of the NFL Draft was consumed. The mega-event did not let us down. There were a pair of blockbuster trades...
NASHVILLE, TN
cbs17

2022 NFL Draft l Seahawks’ Cross not using agent for now

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career. Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the...
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Lessons learned from the first round

The 2022 NFL Draft has kicked off, and there are already ready plenty of lessons to be learned from how general managers and team-builders handled the first round. From the latest trends to how the teams really felt about certain positions in the 2022 class, the league gave us a few answers to some of the questions that captivated our minds leading up to the draft.
NFL
ESPN

Draft Day 3: Kickers and running backs take NFL spotlight

LAS VEGAS --  Running backs and kickers  kickers?  were a focus in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. Two punters and a placekicker went as the final day of selections began before any more quarterbacks were taken as most of the 32 NFL teams decided to pass on passers in what has been deemed a weak crop. So maybe it shouldn't be surprising that LSU placekicker Cade York went to Cleveland at No. 124 overall, followed by Penn State punter Jordan Stout six spots later to Baltimore. At No. 133 to Tampa Bay it was punter Jake Camarda of Georgia  four spots before the fifth quarterback in total, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, headed to New England.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kait 8

Cowboys, Texans address needs in first round of NFL draft

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The biggest question every NFL team’s general manager must ask on draft day is what will their strategy be?. Will they go after the pick that gives them the best player available at the time or do they go with a pick that addresses a need they have. Sometimes the second response will get the fans in an uproar. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans appear to have gone with that choice in the first round of the NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Cowboys
College Football News

2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Day Three, Round 4, 5, 6, 7

2022 NFL Draft: Who will go where in the final four rounds of the NFL Draft? Here’s the attempt at the impossible in the Day Three mock draft for rounds 4, 5, 6, 7. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs.
NFL

