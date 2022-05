A Rodrygo brace against Espanyol all but secured Real Madrid's La Liga title by halftime, putting Los Blancos up two goals at the break on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's team saw things through, winning 4-0, and clinching the La Liga title with four matches still to go in the season. And they did it despite resting regulars with an eye on their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, which you can catch on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO