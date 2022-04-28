ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3.1 Phillip Lim Launches Its KIT 3 Campaign for SS22

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading brand within the menswear arena, 3.1 Phillip Lim has long championed a multi-faceted wardrobe and lifestyle for its consumers. And for Spring/Summer 2022, the label is offering a fashion update for guys with its...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Nike and RTFKT’s First Digital Sneakers Have Landed

Earlier this year, virtual fashion start-up RTFKT dropped a mysterious NFT titled “MNLTH”, a metallic cube that was decorated with its logo alongside. ’s iconic Swoosh. Since then, owners of said NFT have been on a journey completing “quests” posed by RTFKT in a bid to discover the cube’s contents.
APPAREL
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ Arrives With Full Suede 'OOO' Sneakers in White/Light Blue Colorway

Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White is dropping new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 collection and restocks of its sought-after items on HBX. Leading the lineup are the Full Suede Low “Out of Office” Sneakers in White/Light Blue colorway adorned with a tonal arrow on the side and the signature zip-tie lace-up tag. Featuring an outsole with translucent gel inserts and a ribbed heel, the silhouette is said to be the late founder’s imagination of tennis shoes with the late ’80s and early ’90s aesthetics fused with streetwear, basketball, and running elements. Other footwear styles include the Low Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers with blue branding and the Industrial Belt Sliders fitting for the warmer weather.
APPAREL
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance. Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets. Sticking to her signature aesthetic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

KSENIASCHNAIDER Unveils FW22 Collection "Urban Romance"

Ukraine-based brand KSENIASCHNAIDER has recently revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Urban Romance,” hailing the triumphant red rose as the line’s uniting symbol. Embroidered on the latest range of polo shirts, jeans and knitwear, the independent fashion house marries whimsy with realism. Denim arrives in interesting silhouettes, some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Collina Strada Adds Color to Vintage Levi’s Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Bright colors are revitalizing the denim market this spring, and Levi’s latest collaboration is no exception. The denim brand teamed with frequent collaborator Collina Strada for a limited run of customized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jackets decorated with a cheerful all-over motif of color swatches and rhinestones. The special Levi’s x Collina Strada drop launched Saturday exclusively on the Levi’s app. Known for combining vibrant colors and garden-inspired designs with upcycled existing garments and fabrics, Collina Strada was a natural collaborator for Levi’s as the brand urges consumers to “buy better, wear longer”...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Megan Fox Glows in Futuristic Fashion & Stilettos to Talk Drinking Blood With Machine Gun Kelly, Kids & More for ‘Glamour UK’ April Issue

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is baring all for the April issue of “Glamour UK,” serving as the magazine’s covergirl in futuristic style. For her cover shot, the “Till Death” star wore in a mint green turtleneck sweater by Marc Jacobs, accessorized with a coordinating headband and white gloves. Giving the look added sleekness was a sleeveless gown by Jacobs with a V-shaped neckline, composed of round holographic discs with cutouts between them. A padded headpiece and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) Elsewhere in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA

