Cass County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern New London, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern New London, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Litchfield FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In eastern New York, the mid Hudson Valley, Capital District, and northern Saratoga County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Green, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Green; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GREEN LARUE...WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HART AND NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 317 AM EDT/217 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hodgenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson, northwestern Green, Larue, west central Marion, northwestern Hart and northwestern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Wabash, Bloyd, Bonnieville, Logsdon Valley, Vento, Hammonville and Tanner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clay County through 345 AM CDT At 256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trebloc, or near Montpelier, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Clay County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Furrs, Troy, Nettleton, Sherman, Flowerdale, Bissell, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Skyline, Old Union, Indian Hills, Belden and Chesterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Ouachita FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, West Monroe, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Richwood, Chatham, Fondale, Luna, Lapine, Bosco, Pine Grove, Vixen and Millhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday noon through late evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND MUCH OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through early this evening. * WIND...Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas northwest of Las Vegas, and southwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas near and southeast of Las Vegas. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 8 to 15 percent in the lower elevations, and near 15 percent in the higher elevations. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Rainfall amounts along the North Shore as of 3 AM range from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Additional amounts today will be up to another three quarters of an inch. Also, the snowpack will continue to melt. The runoff and snowmelt may lead to flooding. Rivers have been rising overnight and they will continue to do so. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Runoff from rainfall and continued snowmelt may cause flooding. Gauge reports so far are from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half as of 3 am with another quarter to three quarters of inch possible today. Runoff from snowmelt will also occur. Rivers were rising and will continue to do so. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lea RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ward, Lea, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
LEA COUNTY, NM

