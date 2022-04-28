Community Scrapbook: Rise Up

What was your first job? My first job was as a hostess and server at Fishtales & Pigtales in Bristol. How did you get your first job? I got that job because I had been turned away during an interview at what was my “dream job” at the time, Tractor Supply. I was told I did not look like someone who would work there. Fortunately, I had also been offered a job at Fishtales, and it quickly and easily became my new “dream job.”

