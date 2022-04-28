Community Scrapbook: Rise Up

KINGSPORT - Connie Jean Monday, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went on to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Connie was always doing the Lord's work. She was very involved in the First Christian Church on Church Circle in Kingsport, TN. While attending church there, Connie enjoyed tending to the children in the nursery. Later in life, she then went on to attend Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport, TN, where she participated in the choir.
