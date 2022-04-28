ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Community Scrapbook: Rise Up

By Submitted by Dani Prevette
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Tri-Cities Talent presented the Easter Production, “Rise Up,”...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Leadership Kingsport unveils 'Diversity Through Little Eyes'

KINGSPORT — Leadership Kingsport unveiled a banner on diversity Thursday, hung up in downtown Kingsport on the side of the State Theater. “This is a great piece, a great location,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. Leadership Kingsport’s Community Impact Project team took on the task this year...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fall Branch School and community raises $5,000 for dead student

Officials with Fall Branch Elementary School say $5,000 has been collected to help pay funeral expenses for a student at the school, who was found dead along with his grandmother in their Greene County home on Sunday. Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the deaths...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

My First Job: Alicia Phelps

What was your first job? My first job was as a hostess and server at Fishtales & Pigtales in Bristol. How did you get your first job? I got that job because I had been turned away during an interview at what was my “dream job” at the time, Tractor Supply. I was told I did not look like someone who would work there. Fortunately, I had also been offered a job at Fishtales, and it quickly and easily became my new “dream job.”
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donate life

KINGSPORT — National Donate Life Month is celebrated in April each year. Donate Life Month began in 2003 and was set in place to help raise awareness about the importance of the donation of eyes, tissue and organs. In some cases, donors help to drastically improve the quality of life, but in most cases, the donation is a true life-saving event, like in the following story.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington College Academy hosts ‘Painting en Plein Air’

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy invites artists to immerse themselves in the beauty of spring on the historic campus during “Painting en Plein Air with Jeremy Sams.”. The workshop will feature two days of plein air instruction on May 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a...
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Lynn Burleson

Helen Lynn Burleson, 67, passed away peacefully April 26, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. She fought multiple illnesses fearlessly and with grace throughout her life. Helen was born on September 22, 1954, in New York City to the late Bertha Long Wortman and Robert Conrad Wortman. Her father’s job kept the family moving quite a bit during her childhood. She attended schools in New York City, Atlanta, and then went on to graduate from Central High School in Chattanooga in 1972, a year early she would proudly add.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr

KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Jessee

DRYDEN, VA - Edith Jessee, age 101, passed away at her home on April 30, 2022. She was born to the late J. S. (John Samuel) and Irma Cooney Jessee. Edith married Harold L. Jessee in 1949 and they were together for almost 72 years. She was born and died...
DRYDEN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Diane Flanary Stewart

KINGSPORT - Diane Flanary Stewart, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Dryden, Virginia, she resided most of her life in Kingsport. Diane graduated from Dryden High School and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Diane and her husband, Bill owned and operated Toohey Jordan, & Stewart Real Estate Agency and Cornerstone Insurance Agency.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Jean Monday

KINGSPORT - Connie Jean Monday, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went on to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Connie was always doing the Lord's work. She was very involved in the First Christian Church on Church Circle in Kingsport, TN. While attending church there, Connie enjoyed tending to the children in the nursery. Later in life, she then went on to attend Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport, TN, where she participated in the choir.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MECCA announces plans for spring concerts

GRAY — The choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy will highlight American music and poetry during a joint concert this month in Gray. “Two years ago, we had plans to present American poetry set by American composers, but then COVID canceled our season,” said Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison. “This spring, we are being hosted by two wonderful churches.”
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Time to stop and smell the roses in Jonesborough

Garden lovers from across the region are invited to Jonesborough for the 26th Annual Garden Gala self-guided walking tour on June 4. The garden tour is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held at the Jonesborough Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $15...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport promotes Harmon to assistant city manager

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Friday the promotion of Jessica Harmon to the position of assistant city manager. In this role, Harmon will oversee the city’s Building and Code Enforcement, Planning, Community Development, and Public Information and Communications departments. “I appreciate the trust the city manager...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: First ever ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show proves big draw

BLOUNTVILLE — Attendance at the ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show at Central Middle School on Saturday far exceeded the expectations of organizers. When ESB first began planning in November for its first such event, the group guessed about 100 vehicles would participate and the show would attract a few hundred total attendees.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Times News hosts Marsh Regional blood drive

The Kingsport Times News hosted a blood drive Friday with Marsh Regional Blood Center. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents from across the region came to the newspaper's offices to give blood. In return, donors received T-shirts and other items.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sign over school site and be done with it

Since Sullivan County taxpayers own the former Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School located at the county seat, it seems silly that one faction of county government is debating with another over “purchasing” them. The Sullivan County Board of Education may vote May 12 whether to accept...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
New Britain Herald

Hoops for Homeless bounces back for communal giving records

NEW BRITAIN – The three-on-three Hoops for Homeless basketball tourney returned after a two-year hiatus to Central Park to raise around $15,000 for area youth in need Saturday. Joe Vaverchak, co-founder of the event and The McKinney-Vento Homeless liaison, said the tournament was started 10 years ago and this...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

